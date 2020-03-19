All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5906 Meadow Hill Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5906 Meadow Hill Dr
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

5906 Meadow Hill Dr

5906 Meadow Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5906 Meadow Hill Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPLICATION RECEIVED. Wonderful 3 bed/2 bath ranch located in a quiet community close to uptown Charlotte. No stairs to climb! Newly painted. Features include a fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, granite countertops in kitchen, sunroom, and ceiling fans throughout. Move in ready condition! Easy access to major arteries including Independence Freeway, Albemarle Road, Central Avenue and I-485. Close to retail, restaurants and grocery. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5906 Meadow Hill Dr have any available units?
5906 Meadow Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5906 Meadow Hill Dr have?
Some of 5906 Meadow Hill Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5906 Meadow Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5906 Meadow Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5906 Meadow Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5906 Meadow Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5906 Meadow Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 5906 Meadow Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5906 Meadow Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5906 Meadow Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5906 Meadow Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 5906 Meadow Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5906 Meadow Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 5906 Meadow Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5906 Meadow Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5906 Meadow Hill Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Victoria Park Apartment Homes
4616 Stoney Trace Dr
Charlotte, NC 28227
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive
Charlotte, NC 28216
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte