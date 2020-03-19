5906 Meadow Hill Dr

Amenities

APPLICATION RECEIVED. Wonderful 3 bed/2 bath ranch located in a quiet community close to uptown Charlotte. No stairs to climb! Newly painted. Features include a fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, granite countertops in kitchen, sunroom, and ceiling fans throughout. Move in ready condition! Easy access to major arteries including Independence Freeway, Albemarle Road, Central Avenue and I-485. Close to retail, restaurants and grocery. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help reduce heating and cooling costs by 5-15%. PMI of Charlotte requires an extensive background and credit check for all potential candidates. Non-refundable $50 application fee per adult is required and must be paid online.