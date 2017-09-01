All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

5901 Ingleside Drive

Location

5901 Ingleside Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for Rent near South Park - This Duplex home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It is approximately 1000 square feet and has gas heat and central air conditioning. It has an eat-in-kitchen that is equipped with a refrigerator and stove. It is conveniently located to South Park.

South Blvd going away from town. Cross over Tyvola Road. TL Emerywood Drive. TR Ingleside Drive.

(RLNE5616831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 Ingleside Drive have any available units?
5901 Ingleside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5901 Ingleside Drive have?
Some of 5901 Ingleside Drive's amenities include air conditioning, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 Ingleside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5901 Ingleside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 Ingleside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5901 Ingleside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5901 Ingleside Drive offer parking?
No, 5901 Ingleside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5901 Ingleside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 Ingleside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 Ingleside Drive have a pool?
No, 5901 Ingleside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5901 Ingleside Drive have accessible units?
No, 5901 Ingleside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 Ingleside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5901 Ingleside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

