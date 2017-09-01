5901 Ingleside Drive

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex for Rent near South Park - This Duplex home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. It is approximately 1000 square feet and has gas heat and central air conditioning. It has an eat-in-kitchen that is equipped with a refrigerator and stove. It is conveniently located to South Park.
South Blvd going away from town. Cross over Tyvola Road. TL Emerywood Drive. TR Ingleside Drive.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
