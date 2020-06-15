5900 Kirkpatrick Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful, four bedroom two bath, full brick ranch. Short commute into Uptown, Plaza Midwood, Elizabeth restaurants, shopping. Mature landscaping greets you as you pull up to the corner lot. Hardwood floors through living areas of home, tiled baths, modern light fixtures throughout freshly painted. Large living room opens to the dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances owner in process of buying new fridge and granite counter-tops wtile backsplash, breakfast area too. Super spacious bedrooms hall bath has double vanity sink, granite counters and linen closet. Master Suite features granite counters and TWO closets. Cozy den with fireplace and built in office space, opens to screened porch kitchen area. Large trees fill the fenced backyard complete wstorage shed. Two- car side load carport with workshop storage space. Mudlaundry room off carport for easy dropzone.