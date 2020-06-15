All apartments in Charlotte
5900 Kirkpatrick Road
5900 Kirkpatrick Road

5900 Kirkpatrick Road · (704) 332-2206
Location

5900 Kirkpatrick Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,299

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2114 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful, four bedroom two bath, full brick ranch. Short commute into Uptown, Plaza Midwood, Elizabeth restaurants, shopping. Mature landscaping greets you as you pull up to the corner lot. Hardwood floors through living areas of home, tiled baths, modern light fixtures throughout freshly painted. Large living room opens to the dining room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances owner in process of buying new fridge and granite counter-tops wtile backsplash, breakfast area too. Super spacious bedrooms hall bath has double vanity sink, granite counters and linen closet. Master Suite features granite counters and TWO closets. Cozy den with fireplace and built in office space, opens to screened porch kitchen area. Large trees fill the fenced backyard complete wstorage shed. Two- car side load carport with workshop storage space. Mudlaundry room off carport for easy dropzone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5900 Kirkpatrick Road have any available units?
5900 Kirkpatrick Road has a unit available for $2,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5900 Kirkpatrick Road have?
Some of 5900 Kirkpatrick Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5900 Kirkpatrick Road currently offering any rent specials?
5900 Kirkpatrick Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5900 Kirkpatrick Road pet-friendly?
No, 5900 Kirkpatrick Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5900 Kirkpatrick Road offer parking?
Yes, 5900 Kirkpatrick Road does offer parking.
Does 5900 Kirkpatrick Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5900 Kirkpatrick Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5900 Kirkpatrick Road have a pool?
Yes, 5900 Kirkpatrick Road has a pool.
Does 5900 Kirkpatrick Road have accessible units?
No, 5900 Kirkpatrick Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5900 Kirkpatrick Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5900 Kirkpatrick Road does not have units with dishwashers.
