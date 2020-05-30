5828 Pisgah Way

Amenities

Location! Location! Location! Great 2 Bdrm/2.5 BthTownhouse with 1,280 sq ft in gated community with 1 car garage and great access to all Interstates and the Southern light rail line. Just minutes to Uptown, Southpark, retail, restaurants and entertainment. The Stonebrook Townhouse Community features a pool with facilities and motorized entrance and exit gates. Home is currently occupied. Will be available early June. Main level features open floor plan with living and dining area, 1/2 bath. Upstairs features two large bedrooms with private bathrooms. The master suite has cathedral ceilings, walk in closet, dual vanity, tub/shower and additional linen closet. Laundry closet and additional storage closet also located upstairs.