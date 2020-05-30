All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

5828 Pisgah Way

5828 Pisgah Way · No Longer Available
Location

5828 Pisgah Way, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
extra storage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location! Location! Location! Great 2 Bdrm/2.5 BthTownhouse with 1,280 sq ft in gated community with 1 car garage and great access to all Interstates and the Southern light rail line. Just minutes to Uptown, Southpark, retail, restaurants and entertainment. The Stonebrook Townhouse Community features a pool with facilities and motorized entrance and exit gates. Home is currently occupied. Will be available early June. Main level features open floor plan with living and dining area, 1/2 bath. Upstairs features two large bedrooms with private bathrooms. The master suite has cathedral ceilings, walk in closet, dual vanity, tub/shower and additional linen closet. Laundry closet and additional storage closet also located upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5828 Pisgah Way have any available units?
5828 Pisgah Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5828 Pisgah Way have?
Some of 5828 Pisgah Way's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5828 Pisgah Way currently offering any rent specials?
5828 Pisgah Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5828 Pisgah Way pet-friendly?
No, 5828 Pisgah Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5828 Pisgah Way offer parking?
Yes, 5828 Pisgah Way offers parking.
Does 5828 Pisgah Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5828 Pisgah Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5828 Pisgah Way have a pool?
Yes, 5828 Pisgah Way has a pool.
Does 5828 Pisgah Way have accessible units?
No, 5828 Pisgah Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5828 Pisgah Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5828 Pisgah Way does not have units with dishwashers.
