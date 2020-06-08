All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5816 Hunting Ridge Lane

5816 Hunting Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5816 Hunting Ridge Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Recently refreshed two bedroom unit in the Hunting Ridge complex. Full kitchen with hookups for a washer and dryer. New paint with a large comfortable living area. This community does require a yearly fee paid to the HOA for a parking permit that would need to be setup with the HOA directly. Good rental history and credit required. Not eligible for section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane have any available units?
5816 Hunting Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5816 Hunting Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5816 Hunting Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
