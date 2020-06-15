5811 Sunset Chase Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony

Come enjoy single-level living in this cute ranch with an inviting front porch, located on a cul-de-sac lot.



Features include wood laminate floors, vaulted ceilings and a decorative masonry fireplace in the family room. Sliding doors off of the kitchen access the deck with an exterior storage closet, which overlooks the fenced back yard with mature trees.



Minutes to Idlewild Rd, E. W.T. Harris Blvd and US-74/Independence Blvd for easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks!



Note: Fireplace is decorative only, not functioning, and not to be used at all.



Sorry, no pets please.



