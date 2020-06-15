All apartments in Charlotte
5811 Sunset Chase Ln

5811 Sunset Chase Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5811 Sunset Chase Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

Come enjoy single-level living in this cute ranch with an inviting front porch, located on a cul-de-sac lot.

Features include wood laminate floors, vaulted ceilings and a decorative masonry fireplace in the family room. Sliding doors off of the kitchen access the deck with an exterior storage closet, which overlooks the fenced back yard with mature trees.

Minutes to Idlewild Rd, E. W.T. Harris Blvd and US-74/Independence Blvd for easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks!

Note: Fireplace is decorative only, not functioning, and not to be used at all.

Sorry, no pets please.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 Sunset Chase Ln have any available units?
5811 Sunset Chase Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5811 Sunset Chase Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5811 Sunset Chase Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 Sunset Chase Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5811 Sunset Chase Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5811 Sunset Chase Ln offer parking?
No, 5811 Sunset Chase Ln does not offer parking.
Does 5811 Sunset Chase Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 Sunset Chase Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 Sunset Chase Ln have a pool?
No, 5811 Sunset Chase Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5811 Sunset Chase Ln have accessible units?
No, 5811 Sunset Chase Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 Sunset Chase Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5811 Sunset Chase Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5811 Sunset Chase Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 5811 Sunset Chase Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
