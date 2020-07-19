All apartments in Charlotte
5704 Kemp Mundy Lane
5704 Kemp Mundy Lane

5704 Kemp Mundy Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5704 Kemp Mundy Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakdale South

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One story ranch home on a Cul D Sac street. Trey ceiling in the master suite as well as upgraded bathrooms. Open floor plan with a vaulted ceiling in the great room. Kitchen includes granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane have any available units?
5704 Kemp Mundy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane have?
Some of 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Kemp Mundy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane offers parking.
Does 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane have a pool?
No, 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane have accessible units?
No, 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5704 Kemp Mundy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
