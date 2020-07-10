5628 Idlewild Road

Amenities

Newly renovated home with spacious floor plan located off of Lawyers Rd! This home has been fully remodeled with new carpet and beautiful vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen features a large eat in area with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find large bedrooms and an enormous master suite with vaulted ceilings and a master bath with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. Tour today as this will not last long!