All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5628 Idlewild Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5628 Idlewild Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

5628 Idlewild Road

5628 Idlewild North Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5628 Idlewild North Road, Charlotte, NC 28227
Becton Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home with spacious floor plan located off of Lawyers Rd! This home has been fully remodeled with new carpet and beautiful vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen features a large eat in area with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find large bedrooms and an enormous master suite with vaulted ceilings and a master bath with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. Tour today as this will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5628 Idlewild Road have any available units?
5628 Idlewild Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 Idlewild Road have?
Some of 5628 Idlewild Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Idlewild Road currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Idlewild Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5628 Idlewild Road pet-friendly?
No, 5628 Idlewild Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5628 Idlewild Road offer parking?
No, 5628 Idlewild Road does not offer parking.
Does 5628 Idlewild Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5628 Idlewild Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5628 Idlewild Road have a pool?
No, 5628 Idlewild Road does not have a pool.
Does 5628 Idlewild Road have accessible units?
No, 5628 Idlewild Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5628 Idlewild Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5628 Idlewild Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Bridges at Mallard Creek Apartment Homes
7916 Harris Hill Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte