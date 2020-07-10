5628 Idlewild North Road, Charlotte, NC 28227 Becton Park
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home with spacious floor plan located off of Lawyers Rd! This home has been fully remodeled with new carpet and beautiful vinyl flooring throughout. The kitchen features a large eat in area with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Upstairs you will find large bedrooms and an enormous master suite with vaulted ceilings and a master bath with dual vanities and separate tub and shower. Tour today as this will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5628 Idlewild Road have any available units?
5628 Idlewild Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5628 Idlewild Road have?
Some of 5628 Idlewild Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5628 Idlewild Road currently offering any rent specials?
5628 Idlewild Road is not currently offering any rent specials.