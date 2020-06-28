All apartments in Charlotte
5627 Branthurst Drive

5627 Branthurst Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5627 Branthurst Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Executive Home in University Area - Executive home with full brick front! New wood laminate on first floor. Wood laminate in all areas except for baths and laundry room. Spacious home has inviting foyer and dramatic staircase. Great room has built-ins and is open to kitchen. Kitchen has large island, granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and an abundance of cabinets. Cabinets feature pull out drawers. Master bedroom has trey ceiling. Master bath was updated with granite countertops. Sizeable custom master closet. All bedrooms shelves have elfa shelving. Huge bonus room could be used as a theater room, game room or pool room! Garage has extra storage. Fenced private back yard. Lawn care included in rent. Pets under 40 lbs are conditional and must be pre-approved by the property owner.

(RLNE5068934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5627 Branthurst Drive have any available units?
5627 Branthurst Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5627 Branthurst Drive have?
Some of 5627 Branthurst Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5627 Branthurst Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5627 Branthurst Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5627 Branthurst Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5627 Branthurst Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5627 Branthurst Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5627 Branthurst Drive offers parking.
Does 5627 Branthurst Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5627 Branthurst Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5627 Branthurst Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5627 Branthurst Drive has a pool.
Does 5627 Branthurst Drive have accessible units?
No, 5627 Branthurst Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5627 Branthurst Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5627 Branthurst Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
