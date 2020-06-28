5627 Branthurst Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Executive Home in University Area - Executive home with full brick front! New wood laminate on first floor. Wood laminate in all areas except for baths and laundry room. Spacious home has inviting foyer and dramatic staircase. Great room has built-ins and is open to kitchen. Kitchen has large island, granite countertops, Stainless Steel appliances and an abundance of cabinets. Cabinets feature pull out drawers. Master bedroom has trey ceiling. Master bath was updated with granite countertops. Sizeable custom master closet. All bedrooms shelves have elfa shelving. Huge bonus room could be used as a theater room, game room or pool room! Garage has extra storage. Fenced private back yard. Lawn care included in rent. Pets under 40 lbs are conditional and must be pre-approved by the property owner.



(RLNE5068934)