All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5626 Amity Springs Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5626 Amity Springs Drive
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:34 PM

5626 Amity Springs Drive

5626 Amity Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Sharon Amity
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5626 Amity Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Amenities

pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Quaint condo located in the community of Firethorne, located just steps away from the community pool/clubhouse. Entrance is on the ground level, take stairs to a second front door that opens into the large spacious living room with new vinyl plank flooring and wood burning fireplace. Unit has two large bedrooms with two full bathrooms, perfect for roommate situations. Property is convenient with easy access to uptown, Charlotte Douglas Airport and lots of shopping and restaurants. This unit won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5626 Amity Springs Drive have any available units?
5626 Amity Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5626 Amity Springs Drive have?
Some of 5626 Amity Springs Drive's amenities include pool, ceiling fan, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5626 Amity Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5626 Amity Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5626 Amity Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5626 Amity Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5626 Amity Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 5626 Amity Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5626 Amity Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5626 Amity Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5626 Amity Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5626 Amity Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 5626 Amity Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5626 Amity Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5626 Amity Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5626 Amity Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Cedar Flats
225 N Cedar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Vyne On Central
3214 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209
Pavilion Village
131 Gracyn Olivia Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte