5626 Amity Springs Drive

Amenities

pool ceiling fan clubhouse fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Quaint condo located in the community of Firethorne, located just steps away from the community pool/clubhouse. Entrance is on the ground level, take stairs to a second front door that opens into the large spacious living room with new vinyl plank flooring and wood burning fireplace. Unit has two large bedrooms with two full bathrooms, perfect for roommate situations. Property is convenient with easy access to uptown, Charlotte Douglas Airport and lots of shopping and restaurants. This unit won't last long.