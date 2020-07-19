5469 Cambridge Bay Dr

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Highland Creek! Downstairs includes separate formal living/dining and casual living/dining. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops with an eat in dining area that opens up to the family room. There is a huge, landscaped backyard thats fenced. Right across the way is a lovely lake with benches that you can view from the upstairs bedrooms. The master suite bathroom has dual sink vanity, and a separate tub and shower. Available now!