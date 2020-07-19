All apartments in Charlotte
5469 Cambridge Bay Dr
5469 Cambridge Bay Dr

5469 Cambridge Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5469 Cambridge Bay Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Highland Creek! Downstairs includes separate formal living/dining and casual living/dining. The beautiful kitchen has stainless steel appliances, an island, and granite countertops with an eat in dining area that opens up to the family room. There is a huge, landscaped backyard thats fenced. Right across the way is a lovely lake with benches that you can view from the upstairs bedrooms. The master suite bathroom has dual sink vanity, and a separate tub and shower. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr have any available units?
5469 Cambridge Bay Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5469 Cambridge Bay Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr offer parking?
No, 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr have a pool?
No, 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr have accessible units?
No, 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5469 Cambridge Bay Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
