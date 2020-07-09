Rent Calculator
5420 Coburg Avenue
5420 Coburg Avenue
5420 Coburg Avenue
Location
5420 Coburg Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28215
Shannon Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
fire pit
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Shannon Park. Gorgeous backyard with covered stone patio, fire pit, and large deck equipped with outdoor grilling station
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5420 Coburg Avenue have any available units?
5420 Coburg Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 5420 Coburg Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5420 Coburg Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5420 Coburg Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5420 Coburg Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 5420 Coburg Avenue offer parking?
No, 5420 Coburg Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5420 Coburg Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5420 Coburg Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5420 Coburg Avenue have a pool?
No, 5420 Coburg Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5420 Coburg Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5420 Coburg Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5420 Coburg Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5420 Coburg Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5420 Coburg Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5420 Coburg Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
