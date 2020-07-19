All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019

5356 Jocelyn Lane

5356 Jocelyn Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5356 Jocelyn Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - Great location! End unit only minutes from University and Uptown. Features a master suite with a tray ceiling, dual sink vanity, walk-in closet and a garden tub. Kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinet storage.Community features a pool and clubhouse. Washer and dryer are included.

1 year minimum lease required. $1,200/mo, $1,200/security deposit. No Smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. Small dogs up to 25lbs will be considered, 1 maximum.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Tenant will also pay an additional $10 with each monthly rent payment to have HVACfilters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4571651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5356 Jocelyn Lane have any available units?
5356 Jocelyn Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5356 Jocelyn Lane have?
Some of 5356 Jocelyn Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5356 Jocelyn Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5356 Jocelyn Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5356 Jocelyn Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5356 Jocelyn Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5356 Jocelyn Lane offer parking?
No, 5356 Jocelyn Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5356 Jocelyn Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5356 Jocelyn Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5356 Jocelyn Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5356 Jocelyn Lane has a pool.
Does 5356 Jocelyn Lane have accessible units?
No, 5356 Jocelyn Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5356 Jocelyn Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5356 Jocelyn Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
