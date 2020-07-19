5356 Jocelyn Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool pet friendly

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome - Great location! End unit only minutes from University and Uptown. Features a master suite with a tray ceiling, dual sink vanity, walk-in closet and a garden tub. Kitchen has tons of counter space and cabinet storage.Community features a pool and clubhouse. Washer and dryer are included.



1 year minimum lease required. $1,200/mo, $1,200/security deposit. No Smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. Small dogs up to 25lbs will be considered, 1 maximum.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** Tenant will also pay an additional $10 with each monthly rent payment to have HVACfilters delivered to their home approximately every 90 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% on heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



No Cats Allowed



