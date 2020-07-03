All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

535 Donatello Avenue

535 Donatello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

535 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Who can think of any better place to live than NODA? This two-bedroom townhome-style condo at The Renaissance sits on the top floor with living and eating on the main level and a split bedroom floorplan on the upper level. Each bedroom comes with its own ensuite bath. The master suite also features a fabulous open terrace to enjoy morning coffee and afternoon cocktails. All upgrades include granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, new carpet, gas fireplace, washer and dryer, and garage parking. You are also a short walk from the light rail and all the entertainment experiences NODA has to offer just down the street. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 535 Donatello Avenue have any available units?
535 Donatello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 535 Donatello Avenue have?
Some of 535 Donatello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 535 Donatello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
535 Donatello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 535 Donatello Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 535 Donatello Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 535 Donatello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 535 Donatello Avenue offers parking.
Does 535 Donatello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 535 Donatello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 535 Donatello Avenue have a pool?
No, 535 Donatello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 535 Donatello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 535 Donatello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 535 Donatello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 535 Donatello Avenue has units with dishwashers.

