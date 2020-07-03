535 Donatello Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Who can think of any better place to live than NODA? This two-bedroom townhome-style condo at The Renaissance sits on the top floor with living and eating on the main level and a split bedroom floorplan on the upper level. Each bedroom comes with its own ensuite bath. The master suite also features a fabulous open terrace to enjoy morning coffee and afternoon cocktails. All upgrades include granite countertops, stainless appliances, hardwood flooring, new carpet, gas fireplace, washer and dryer, and garage parking. You are also a short walk from the light rail and all the entertainment experiences NODA has to offer just down the street. Come see it today!