5325 Timbertop

Turtle Rock Subdivision - a Swim Club Community - Formal living room and dining room plus a family room with gas fireplace and TV niche. Master bath has dual vanities, a tub and a shower. Large walk-in closet. Fourth bedroom is bonus room with closet. Freshly painted interior with new carpet. Nice flat private yard. Located in a swimming pool community. Close to I-485 . No multiple roommate situations (No more than two roommates considered and each person must qualify individually.).Maintenance and upgrades to be completed after current tenants move out. Please do not disturb current tenants.Shown by appointment only. View available showing times and schedule appointment online at www,crowderrentalhomes.com



