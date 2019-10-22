All apartments in Charlotte
5325 Timbertop

5325 Timbertop Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5325 Timbertop Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
carpet
Turtle Rock Subdivision - a Swim Club Community - Formal living room and dining room plus a family room with gas fireplace and TV niche. Master bath has dual vanities, a tub and a shower. Large walk-in closet. Fourth bedroom is bonus room with closet. Freshly painted interior with new carpet. Nice flat private yard. Located in a swimming pool community. Close to I-485 . No multiple roommate situations (No more than two roommates considered and each person must qualify individually.).Maintenance and upgrades to be completed after current tenants move out. Please do not disturb current tenants.Shown by appointment only. View available showing times and schedule appointment online at www,crowderrentalhomes.com

(RLNE2502648)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5325 Timbertop have any available units?
5325 Timbertop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5325 Timbertop have?
Some of 5325 Timbertop's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5325 Timbertop currently offering any rent specials?
5325 Timbertop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5325 Timbertop pet-friendly?
No, 5325 Timbertop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5325 Timbertop offer parking?
No, 5325 Timbertop does not offer parking.
Does 5325 Timbertop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5325 Timbertop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5325 Timbertop have a pool?
Yes, 5325 Timbertop has a pool.
Does 5325 Timbertop have accessible units?
No, 5325 Timbertop does not have accessible units.
Does 5325 Timbertop have units with dishwashers?
No, 5325 Timbertop does not have units with dishwashers.
