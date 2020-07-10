5311 Wales St

Amenities

Come see this very well kept ranch with a detached 2-car garage and fenced back yard.



Situated on a huge secluded lot, this home offers curb appeal with a rocking chair front porch under the shade of mature trees! Beautiful hardwood floors start in the cozy family room and run throughout much of the home. Prepare to be shocked by this awesome kitchen! A brick fireplace punctuates the kitchen and creates a cozy, old world atmosphere! But there is more to this kitchen than just a unique fireplace: tons of cabinetry provide ample storage, including a kitchen desk with open shelving, a goose-neck faucet and all major appliances included in sleek black!



Two large bedrooms and two full baths, one featuring a shower, and a laundry closet with excellent storage and washer and dryer included finish the home! The huge, fenced yard provides an excellent space for pets to explore!



Located northeast of Charlotte and only a ten minute drive to UNCC and all the excellent shopping and dining the University area has to offer! Don't miss all the fun in the Concord Mills area or all the excitement at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the PNC Music Pavillion, all only a short drive away!



Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!