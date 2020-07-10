All apartments in Charlotte
5311 Wales St

5311 Wales Street · No Longer Available
Location

5311 Wales Street, Charlotte, NC 28269
Mineral Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come see this very well kept ranch with a detached 2-car garage and fenced back yard.

Situated on a huge secluded lot, this home offers curb appeal with a rocking chair front porch under the shade of mature trees! Beautiful hardwood floors start in the cozy family room and run throughout much of the home. Prepare to be shocked by this awesome kitchen! A brick fireplace punctuates the kitchen and creates a cozy, old world atmosphere! But there is more to this kitchen than just a unique fireplace: tons of cabinetry provide ample storage, including a kitchen desk with open shelving, a goose-neck faucet and all major appliances included in sleek black!

Two large bedrooms and two full baths, one featuring a shower, and a laundry closet with excellent storage and washer and dryer included finish the home! The huge, fenced yard provides an excellent space for pets to explore!

Located northeast of Charlotte and only a ten minute drive to UNCC and all the excellent shopping and dining the University area has to offer! Don't miss all the fun in the Concord Mills area or all the excitement at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and the PNC Music Pavillion, all only a short drive away!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5311 Wales St have any available units?
5311 Wales St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5311 Wales St have?
Some of 5311 Wales St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5311 Wales St currently offering any rent specials?
5311 Wales St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5311 Wales St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5311 Wales St is pet friendly.
Does 5311 Wales St offer parking?
Yes, 5311 Wales St offers parking.
Does 5311 Wales St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5311 Wales St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5311 Wales St have a pool?
No, 5311 Wales St does not have a pool.
Does 5311 Wales St have accessible units?
No, 5311 Wales St does not have accessible units.
Does 5311 Wales St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5311 Wales St does not have units with dishwashers.
