All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5300 Dawndeer Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5300 Dawndeer Lane
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

5300 Dawndeer Lane

5300 Dawndeer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Farm Pond
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5300 Dawndeer Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
Farm Pond

Amenities

coffee bar
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
coffee bar
bbq/grill
5300 Dawndeer Lane Available 05/15/19 Cozy 3 Bedroom House! - This charming 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home will be ready mid-May! The closest grocery stores are Food Lion, Asian Grocery and Aldi. Nearby coffee shops include Panaderia La Espiga, Dunkin' Donuts and Circle K. Nearby restaurants include Aggie's Ice Cream & Grill, Bakery & Deli Salvadoreno and Cottage Express Restaurant. You don't want to miss this great rental property!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

(RLNE2408525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 Dawndeer Lane have any available units?
5300 Dawndeer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5300 Dawndeer Lane have?
Some of 5300 Dawndeer Lane's amenities include coffee bar, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 Dawndeer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5300 Dawndeer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 Dawndeer Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5300 Dawndeer Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5300 Dawndeer Lane offer parking?
No, 5300 Dawndeer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5300 Dawndeer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5300 Dawndeer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 Dawndeer Lane have a pool?
No, 5300 Dawndeer Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5300 Dawndeer Lane have accessible units?
No, 5300 Dawndeer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 Dawndeer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5300 Dawndeer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Gramercy Square At Ayrsley
3201 Windshire Ln
Charlotte, NC 28273
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Silos South End
131 Poindexter Drive
Charlotte, NC 28203
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte