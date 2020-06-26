520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr concierge elevator gym parking guest parking lobby

Rare 2-story condo in upscale Madison building. 2 BD/2.5 BA unit is the only one of its kind among the 26 luxury residences. High-end finishes and fixtures in this junior penthouse level home include: marble & exotic wood flooring, top of the line built-in GE Monogram appliances in the gourmet kitchen, large living room with gas fireplace, huge 160 sqft covered terrace for outdoor living, & spiral staircase leading up to the spacious bedrooms w/ custom California closets. Master suite includes a spacious walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, & frame-less shower. Private elevator, fitness center & remodeled lobby. Amenities include 24-hour concierge service, local shuttle service, hotel discounts, laundry/cleaning services, restaurant discounts, & much more. Situated in booming 2ndward, one block from Whole Foods, light rail, and short walk to Panthers stadium, Spectrum Arena, BB&T Ballpark, restaurants, & more. Comes with 2 deeded parking spaces & additional guest parking spaces available.