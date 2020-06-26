All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard
Last updated July 30 2019 at 3:18 AM

520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard

520 W Martin Luther King Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Second Ward
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

520 W Martin Luther King Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28202
Second Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
guest parking
lobby
Rare 2-story condo in upscale Madison building. 2 BD/2.5 BA unit is the only one of its kind among the 26 luxury residences. High-end finishes and fixtures in this junior penthouse level home include: marble & exotic wood flooring, top of the line built-in GE Monogram appliances in the gourmet kitchen, large living room with gas fireplace, huge 160 sqft covered terrace for outdoor living, & spiral staircase leading up to the spacious bedrooms w/ custom California closets. Master suite includes a spacious walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub, & frame-less shower. Private elevator, fitness center & remodeled lobby. Amenities include 24-hour concierge service, local shuttle service, hotel discounts, laundry/cleaning services, restaurant discounts, & much more. Situated in booming 2ndward, one block from Whole Foods, light rail, and short walk to Panthers stadium, Spectrum Arena, BB&T Ballpark, restaurants, & more. Comes with 2 deeded parking spaces & additional guest parking spaces available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard have any available units?
520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard have?
Some of 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard offers parking.
Does 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard have a pool?
No, 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 E Martin Luther King Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Reserve at Waterford Lakes
8725 Kody Marie Ct
Charlotte, NC 28210
Draper Place
2433 Randolph Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte