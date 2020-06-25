Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

517 N Graham Street #1C - Updated ground floor charmer in 4th Ward! This modern condo features a large open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances/tile backsplash and baths complete with granite & tile. Washer/Dryer is included. Both bedrooms have large walk in closets & lots of natural light. Plenty of interior storage too. A wonderful view of the pool from the private patio and a reserved covered assigned parking space. Great community amenities include pool, fire pit, grill stations, gym and club house. Ample guest parking at street or in lot. Seconds to parks, restaurants, bars and more. Find out why 4th Ward is THE neighborhood to live in Uptown & take a look today!



(RLNE4782190)