Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

517 N Graham Street #1C

517 N Graham St · No Longer Available
Location

517 N Graham St, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
517 N Graham Street #1C - Updated ground floor charmer in 4th Ward! This modern condo features a large open floor plan with hardwood flooring throughout, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances/tile backsplash and baths complete with granite & tile. Washer/Dryer is included. Both bedrooms have large walk in closets & lots of natural light. Plenty of interior storage too. A wonderful view of the pool from the private patio and a reserved covered assigned parking space. Great community amenities include pool, fire pit, grill stations, gym and club house. Ample guest parking at street or in lot. Seconds to parks, restaurants, bars and more. Find out why 4th Ward is THE neighborhood to live in Uptown & take a look today!

(RLNE4782190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 N Graham Street #1C have any available units?
517 N Graham Street #1C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 N Graham Street #1C have?
Some of 517 N Graham Street #1C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 N Graham Street #1C currently offering any rent specials?
517 N Graham Street #1C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 N Graham Street #1C pet-friendly?
No, 517 N Graham Street #1C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 517 N Graham Street #1C offer parking?
Yes, 517 N Graham Street #1C offers parking.
Does 517 N Graham Street #1C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 517 N Graham Street #1C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 N Graham Street #1C have a pool?
Yes, 517 N Graham Street #1C has a pool.
Does 517 N Graham Street #1C have accessible units?
No, 517 N Graham Street #1C does not have accessible units.
Does 517 N Graham Street #1C have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 N Graham Street #1C does not have units with dishwashers.
