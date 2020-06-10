5127 Timbertop Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Must see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a garage home. close to shopping and dining, I-485. Minutes from Rocky Rd and Albermarle Rd.



Available for a April 16, Move - In



This home features:



* Living room

*Kitchen with appliances

* Formal dining room

* Loft

*Washer and Dryer connections

*Central Air & Heat

*Driveway

*Garage



At this price this home will not last! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net and additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com



NO PETS ALLOWED!



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.



Schools:



Rocky River High

Albemarle Road Middle

J H Gunn Elementary