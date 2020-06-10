All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5127 Timbertop Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5127 Timbertop Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5127 Timbertop Ln

5127 Timbertop Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Bradfield Farms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5127 Timbertop Lane, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with a garage home. close to shopping and dining, I-485. Minutes from Rocky Rd and Albermarle Rd.

Available for a April 16, Move - In

This home features:

* Living room
*Kitchen with appliances
* Formal dining room
* Loft
*Washer and Dryer connections
*Central Air & Heat
*Driveway
*Garage

At this price this home will not last! To schedule a tour please contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net and additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com

NO PETS ALLOWED!

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent or you can add MW Properties Realty Group as an additional insure and we will monitor your insurance at $2.50 per month.

Schools:

Rocky River High
Albemarle Road Middle
J H Gunn Elementary

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5127 Timbertop Ln have any available units?
5127 Timbertop Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5127 Timbertop Ln have?
Some of 5127 Timbertop Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5127 Timbertop Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5127 Timbertop Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5127 Timbertop Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5127 Timbertop Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5127 Timbertop Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5127 Timbertop Ln offers parking.
Does 5127 Timbertop Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5127 Timbertop Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5127 Timbertop Ln have a pool?
No, 5127 Timbertop Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5127 Timbertop Ln have accessible units?
No, 5127 Timbertop Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5127 Timbertop Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5127 Timbertop Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Cadence Music Factory
606 N Carolina Music Factory Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28206
Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cortland University North
100 Heritage Pointe Rd
Charlotte, NC 28262
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane
Charlotte, NC 28209
Parkside at South Tryon
605 Candler Ln
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte