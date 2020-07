Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Courtside with HUGE Views of the City - Incredible views!!! Move-in ready. 15th floor condominium available at Courtside. Open floor plan with bamboo wood floors, private glass accent walls, cherry wood cabinetry in entry hall and kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen and a vessel sink and large glass shower in the master bath. Washer and dryer included with a walk-in closet. 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=xhPZJb4tiGv -



(RLNE4635785)