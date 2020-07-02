5025 Southridge Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Truly exceptional home in Southridge Court in Montibello! Complete landscaping included in lease. 4 bedroom ranch with stunning sunroom loaded with light, adding to the flowing open floor plan. Hardwoods throughout. Large dining room and separate formal living room. Gorgeous eat in kitchen with designer cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, decorator lighting, and loads of natural light. All bathrooms updated, as if straight out of a magazine! Over half an acre on a cul de sac. Separate building off patio creates heated and cooled studio space or den. 2 car side load garage. Some furnishings can remain if requested. Working TV in exterior space will remain, but owner will not repair or replace if it fails. Dog up to 25 lbs. considered based on age and breed. Sorry, no cats.Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.