Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5025 Southridge Court

5025 Southridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

5025 Southridge Court, Charlotte, NC 28226
Montibello

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Truly exceptional home in Southridge Court in Montibello! Complete landscaping included in lease. 4 bedroom ranch with stunning sunroom loaded with light, adding to the flowing open floor plan. Hardwoods throughout. Large dining room and separate formal living room. Gorgeous eat in kitchen with designer cabinets, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, decorator lighting, and loads of natural light. All bathrooms updated, as if straight out of a magazine! Over half an acre on a cul de sac. Separate building off patio creates heated and cooled studio space or den. 2 car side load garage. Some furnishings can remain if requested. Working TV in exterior space will remain, but owner will not repair or replace if it fails. Dog up to 25 lbs. considered based on age and breed. Sorry, no cats.Pet fee is $300 per pet that does not exceed 35 lbs. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Southridge Court have any available units?
5025 Southridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Southridge Court have?
Some of 5025 Southridge Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Southridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Southridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Southridge Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5025 Southridge Court is pet friendly.
Does 5025 Southridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Southridge Court offers parking.
Does 5025 Southridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5025 Southridge Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Southridge Court have a pool?
No, 5025 Southridge Court does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Southridge Court have accessible units?
No, 5025 Southridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Southridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Southridge Court has units with dishwashers.

