Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:14 AM

5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1

5005 Spring Arbor Ln · (704) 802-9618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5005 Spring Arbor Ln, Charlotte, NC 28213
Newell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1578 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Beautiful Townhouse in super convenient location!!!Offering luxury at an affordable price. This beautiful piece of luxury is loaded with stunning features. Spacious flowing floor plan; Kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, granite counters and abundance of counter & cabinet space giving you all the ease to cook like a pro. Spacious bedrooms. With your lawn care and exterior maintenance taken care of, this is what you call easy living!Located just minutes to eateries, shopping, hwys and so much more. Why Still Wait? Contact Today for More Details!
About 5005 Spring Arbor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28213
Directions:Take Prosperity Church Rd North at 1st roundabout. Continue on Prosperity Church Road at 2nd roundabout. Travel approx .7 miles and turn left on Summerford Rd. for entrance to community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 have any available units?
5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 have?
Some of 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 offers parking.
Does 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 have a pool?
No, 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 Spring Arbor Ln - 1 has units with dishwashers.
