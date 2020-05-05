All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

500 N Poplar Street

500 North Poplar Street · No Longer Available
Location

500 North Poplar Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Location, location, location! Established and charming townhome in the Heart of Desirable Uptown's Fourth Ward. Located on a quiet street with a private enclosed patio. Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and dual vanity in master bedroom. Both bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms. This is a must see! Landscaping, water, and trash included in rental rate. Gated parking! Check out our virtual 3D tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B9awSqB7SP6&mls=1. Price reduced! 18 month lease pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 N Poplar Street have any available units?
500 N Poplar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 N Poplar Street have?
Some of 500 N Poplar Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 N Poplar Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 N Poplar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 N Poplar Street pet-friendly?
No, 500 N Poplar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 500 N Poplar Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 N Poplar Street offers parking.
Does 500 N Poplar Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 N Poplar Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 N Poplar Street have a pool?
No, 500 N Poplar Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 N Poplar Street have accessible units?
No, 500 N Poplar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 N Poplar Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 N Poplar Street has units with dishwashers.
