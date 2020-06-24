All apartments in Charlotte
4923 Park Rd. Unit E

4923 Park Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4923 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
Madison Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Beautiful Top Floor Condo in Great Location! - Only a few blocks away from restaurants/bars on Montford and Park Road shopping center! Renovated with granite counters in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Wood flooring in the living area. Private wooded view from the balcony. Washer and dryer included

1 year minimum lease required. $1200/mo., $1200/sec. dep. NO smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No cats. Small pets up to 25 lbs will be considered, 1 pet maximum.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4494212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 Park Rd. Unit E have any available units?
4923 Park Rd. Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4923 Park Rd. Unit E have?
Some of 4923 Park Rd. Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4923 Park Rd. Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
4923 Park Rd. Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 Park Rd. Unit E pet-friendly?
Yes, 4923 Park Rd. Unit E is pet friendly.
Does 4923 Park Rd. Unit E offer parking?
No, 4923 Park Rd. Unit E does not offer parking.
Does 4923 Park Rd. Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4923 Park Rd. Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 Park Rd. Unit E have a pool?
No, 4923 Park Rd. Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 4923 Park Rd. Unit E have accessible units?
No, 4923 Park Rd. Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 Park Rd. Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 4923 Park Rd. Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
