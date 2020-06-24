4923 Park Rd. Unit E

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

Beautiful Top Floor Condo in Great Location! - Only a few blocks away from restaurants/bars on Montford and Park Road shopping center! Renovated with granite counters in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Wood flooring in the living area. Private wooded view from the balcony. Washer and dryer included



1 year minimum lease required. $1200/mo., $1200/sec. dep. NO smoking. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water. Pets are conditional with a $350 non-refundable pet fee. No cats. Small pets up to 25 lbs will be considered, 1 pet maximum.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4494212)