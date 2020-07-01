All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4801 Canipe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4801 Canipe Drive
Last updated April 18 2020 at 4:26 AM

4801 Canipe Drive

4801 Canipe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4801 Canipe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4801 Canipe Drive have any available units?
4801 Canipe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4801 Canipe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4801 Canipe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4801 Canipe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4801 Canipe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4801 Canipe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4801 Canipe Drive offers parking.
Does 4801 Canipe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4801 Canipe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4801 Canipe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4801 Canipe Drive has a pool.
Does 4801 Canipe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4801 Canipe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4801 Canipe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4801 Canipe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4801 Canipe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4801 Canipe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Woodland Estates
6147 Winged Elm Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Southline
2300 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte