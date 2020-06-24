4712 Potters Glen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Space, space and more space! Come tour this super spacious, beautifully updated rental home! The front entrance leads you right into the first open floorplan front sitting/dining space! The large neutral colored tile floor make the space feel HUGE! Continue on the second open floorplan main living room and kitchen. The main living area features a cozy fireplace and convenient ceiling fan. It is open to the nicely updated kitchen boasting contemporary stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Off the kitchen is the big garage and sizable laundry room! Upstairs you will find an awesome loft space and four spacious bedrooms. The amazing master comes complete with a beautiful bathroom and great big walk in closet. The backyard is completely fenced for added privacy and is the perfect place to entertain family and friends! Come take your tour today! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.