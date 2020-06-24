All apartments in Charlotte
4712 Potters Glen Road
4712 Potters Glen Road

4712 Potters Glen Road · No Longer Available
Location

4712 Potters Glen Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Space, space and more space! Come tour this super spacious, beautifully updated rental home! The front entrance leads you right into the first open floorplan front sitting/dining space! The large neutral colored tile floor make the space feel HUGE! Continue on the second open floorplan main living room and kitchen. The main living area features a cozy fireplace and convenient ceiling fan. It is open to the nicely updated kitchen boasting contemporary stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Off the kitchen is the big garage and sizable laundry room! Upstairs you will find an awesome loft space and four spacious bedrooms. The amazing master comes complete with a beautiful bathroom and great big walk in closet. The backyard is completely fenced for added privacy and is the perfect place to entertain family and friends! Come take your tour today! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4712 Potters Glen Road have any available units?
4712 Potters Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4712 Potters Glen Road have?
Some of 4712 Potters Glen Road's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4712 Potters Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
4712 Potters Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4712 Potters Glen Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4712 Potters Glen Road is pet friendly.
Does 4712 Potters Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 4712 Potters Glen Road offers parking.
Does 4712 Potters Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4712 Potters Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4712 Potters Glen Road have a pool?
No, 4712 Potters Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 4712 Potters Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 4712 Potters Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4712 Potters Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4712 Potters Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
