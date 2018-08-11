4617 Forestridge Commons Drive

Amenities

Location Location Location! This stunning End unit town home in popular Prosperity has it all. Enjoy living in a low maintenance town home with 2 Master Suites each with dedicated bath, covered front porch, bright & airy sun room, generous great room and spacious kitchen. Not to miss out on the nice sized patio, a storage unit, and two attached parking spaces. Convenient to I-485, I-77, I-85, Concord, Mills, Restaurants, Schools and all Charlotte has to offer! Don't miss out on this fantastic deal. Stop by today to take a look at this gem!

