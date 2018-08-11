All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4617 Forestridge Commons Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:50 PM

4617 Forestridge Commons Drive

4617 Forestridge Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4617 Forestridge Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Location Location Location! This stunning End unit town home in popular Prosperity has it all. Enjoy living in a low maintenance town home with 2 Master Suites each with dedicated bath, covered front porch, bright & airy sun room, generous great room and spacious kitchen. Not to miss out on the nice sized patio, a storage unit, and two attached parking spaces. Convenient to I-485, I-77, I-85, Concord, Mills, Restaurants, Schools and all Charlotte has to offer! Don't miss out on this fantastic deal. Stop by today to take a look at this gem!
About 4617 Forestridge Commons, Charlotte, North Carolina 28269
Directions:From I-485 take exit 26 toward Benfield Rd/Prosperity Church Rd/Prosperity Ridge Rd,At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto Robert Helms Rd, Take the 3rd exit onto Prosperity Church Rd,continue straight to stay on Prosperity Church Rd,Turn right onto Prosperity Ridge Rd, Turn right at the 1st cross street onto Prosperity Commons Dr, Turn right onto Forestridge Commons Dr .
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive have any available units?
4617 Forestridge Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4617 Forestridge Commons Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive offers parking.
Does 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive have a pool?
No, 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4617 Forestridge Commons Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Move Cross Country
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Mallard Glen
2002 Laysan Teal Ln
Charlotte, NC 28262
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte