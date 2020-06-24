All apartments in Charlotte
4524 Canipe Drive
4524 Canipe Drive

4524 Canipe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4524 Canipe Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmN

GORGEOUS 2-story foyer with new carpet & paint, hardwoods on the main, formal Living room & Dining room, large kitchen with granite counter top, island , tiled back-splash, all stainless steal appliances included, breakfast area with bay window, sunken Great Room with fireplace, large secondary bdrms w/trey ceilings, huge 4th brdrm/bonus room, Master Bedroom retreat w/trey ceiling, MBA with vaulted ceiling, garden tub w/sep. shower, dual vanities with granite counter top and large walk in closet, patio & storage shed. Community features pool and additional amenities.

Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 Canipe Drive have any available units?
4524 Canipe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 Canipe Drive have?
Some of 4524 Canipe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 Canipe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4524 Canipe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 Canipe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 Canipe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4524 Canipe Drive offer parking?
No, 4524 Canipe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4524 Canipe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4524 Canipe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 Canipe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4524 Canipe Drive has a pool.
Does 4524 Canipe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4524 Canipe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 Canipe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4524 Canipe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
