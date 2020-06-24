4524 Canipe Drive

Amenities
Click and paste the Link to Follow us on Facebook and get notified as soon as Rentals hit the market! www.Bit.ly/2DNwtmN
GORGEOUS 2-story foyer with new carpet & paint, hardwoods on the main, formal Living room & Dining room, large kitchen with granite counter top, island , tiled back-splash, all stainless steal appliances included, breakfast area with bay window, sunken Great Room with fireplace, large secondary bdrms w/trey ceilings, huge 4th brdrm/bonus room, Master Bedroom retreat w/trey ceiling, MBA with vaulted ceiling, garden tub w/sep. shower, dual vanities with granite counter top and large walk in closet, patio & storage shed. Community features pool and additional amenities.
Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.
Call 704-810-2030
or Visit www.PurpleTreePm.com/rental-search/ for more info
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.