4524 Canipe Drive

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GORGEOUS 2-story foyer with new carpet & paint, hardwoods on the main, formal Living room & Dining room, large kitchen with granite counter top, island , tiled back-splash, all stainless steal appliances included, breakfast area with bay window, sunken Great Room with fireplace, large secondary bdrms w/trey ceilings, huge 4th brdrm/bonus room, Master Bedroom retreat w/trey ceiling, MBA with vaulted ceiling, garden tub w/sep. shower, dual vanities with granite counter top and large walk in closet, patio & storage shed. Community features pool and additional amenities.



Resident Benefits Package (not optional) includes Liability Insurance, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for $30/mo.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.