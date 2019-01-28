447 Hurston Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed key fob access pet friendly

$1,950 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath gorgeous two-story townhouse in the heart of in Wesley Heights within walking distance of schools. Available for move in: September 22 2019. Living room boasts gas log fireplace & the kitchen has large center island, granite counters, & breakfast area w/ lots of windows allowing generous natural light. Upstairs are the bedrooms & laundry. Master bath has dual sink vanity, garden tub, stand-alone shower & walk-in closet. When it's time to relax you can enjoy the privacy of your enclosed, flagstone accented patio, or take a walk to the Greenway trails which have a path directly from Lela Court complex. All this located just minutes to tons of shops, restaurants & a quick commute to the center of Uptown! Home is equipped for CPI security monitoring and keyless entry. No pet fees. Ample parking available in front of house. Landscaping, water and washer/dryer included in rent. 1 month security deposit required.