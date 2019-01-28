All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
447 Hurston Circle
Last updated September 1 2019 at 7:20 AM

447 Hurston Circle

447 Hurston Circle · No Longer Available
Location

447 Hurston Circle, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
$1,950 - Large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath gorgeous two-story townhouse in the heart of in Wesley Heights within walking distance of schools. Available for move in: September 22 2019. Living room boasts gas log fireplace & the kitchen has large center island, granite counters, & breakfast area w/ lots of windows allowing generous natural light. Upstairs are the bedrooms & laundry. Master bath has dual sink vanity, garden tub, stand-alone shower & walk-in closet. When it's time to relax you can enjoy the privacy of your enclosed, flagstone accented patio, or take a walk to the Greenway trails which have a path directly from Lela Court complex. All this located just minutes to tons of shops, restaurants & a quick commute to the center of Uptown! Home is equipped for CPI security monitoring and keyless entry. No pet fees. Ample parking available in front of house. Landscaping, water and washer/dryer included in rent. 1 month security deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Hurston Circle have any available units?
447 Hurston Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 447 Hurston Circle have?
Some of 447 Hurston Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 Hurston Circle currently offering any rent specials?
447 Hurston Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Hurston Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 447 Hurston Circle is pet friendly.
Does 447 Hurston Circle offer parking?
Yes, 447 Hurston Circle offers parking.
Does 447 Hurston Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 Hurston Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Hurston Circle have a pool?
No, 447 Hurston Circle does not have a pool.
Does 447 Hurston Circle have accessible units?
No, 447 Hurston Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Hurston Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 Hurston Circle has units with dishwashers.
