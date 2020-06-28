4464 Coventry Row

Amenities

3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with garage and fenced back yard Great open floor plan town home in a cozy community near SouthPark. All new paint and carpet throughout. Soaring vaulted great room with gas log fireplace. Open kitchen that leads out onto large fenced back patio. Master suite on main level and two generously-sized bedrooms upstairs with a shared bathroom. Lawn maintenance included for areas outside the fence - fenced yard is tenant's responsibility. Water & trash/recycle pick-up are included. Parking only available for two cars; 1 car garage with driveway space for an additional vehicle. Enjoy the community pool. Tenant must comply with HOA guidelines. Only 2.5 mile drive to SouthPark Mall and only 6.5 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Located across the street from the new Strawberry Hill Center, with Fresh Market, Red Rocks and Superica.



(RLNE5130583)