All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4464 Coventry Row.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4464 Coventry Row
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

4464 Coventry Row

4464 Coventry Row Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Lansdowne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4464 Coventry Row Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Lansdowne

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
-
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath with garage and fenced back yard Great open floor plan town home in a cozy community near SouthPark. All new paint and carpet throughout. Soaring vaulted great room with gas log fireplace. Open kitchen that leads out onto large fenced back patio. Master suite on main level and two generously-sized bedrooms upstairs with a shared bathroom. Lawn maintenance included for areas outside the fence - fenced yard is tenant's responsibility. Water & trash/recycle pick-up are included. Parking only available for two cars; 1 car garage with driveway space for an additional vehicle. Enjoy the community pool. Tenant must comply with HOA guidelines. Only 2.5 mile drive to SouthPark Mall and only 6.5 miles to Uptown Charlotte. Located across the street from the new Strawberry Hill Center, with Fresh Market, Red Rocks and Superica.

(RLNE5130583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4464 Coventry Row have any available units?
4464 Coventry Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4464 Coventry Row have?
Some of 4464 Coventry Row's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4464 Coventry Row currently offering any rent specials?
4464 Coventry Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4464 Coventry Row pet-friendly?
No, 4464 Coventry Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4464 Coventry Row offer parking?
Yes, 4464 Coventry Row offers parking.
Does 4464 Coventry Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4464 Coventry Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4464 Coventry Row have a pool?
Yes, 4464 Coventry Row has a pool.
Does 4464 Coventry Row have accessible units?
No, 4464 Coventry Row does not have accessible units.
Does 4464 Coventry Row have units with dishwashers?
No, 4464 Coventry Row does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane
Charlotte, NC 28213
Camden Ballantyne
13901 Summit Commons Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
Asbury Flats
910 Walnut Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte