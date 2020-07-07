4459 Fair Springs Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

An inviting covered front porch welcomes you to this charming home! The floor plan includes a formal dining area, a living room with a masonry fireplace, and a first-floor master suite & tiled bath. Two bedrooms share a full bath upstairs. The kitchen includes a breakfast nook that overlooks the deck, which extends the living space outdoors. The back porch will be perfect for grilling out and relaxing this Summer 2020!



Pets conditional.



Located near E.W.T. Harris Blvd along with schools, parks, shopping, and dining!



