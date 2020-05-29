4417 Roadway Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming ranch style home in Thomasboro Area of Charlotte! This home has been freshly painted and has 3 cozy bedrooms and a spacious living room. Galley style kitchen. Level backyard perfect for entertainment! This area features close proximity to Enderly Park, Freedom Drive, NoDa, Plaza Midwood, SouthEnd and minutes from Uptown Charlotte! Enjoy easy access to I-85!



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.