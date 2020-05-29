All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4417 Roadway Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4417 Roadway Street
Last updated April 14 2020 at 10:47 PM

4417 Roadway Street

4417 Roadway Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4417 Roadway Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming ranch style home in Thomasboro Area of Charlotte! This home has been freshly painted and has 3 cozy bedrooms and a spacious living room. Galley style kitchen. Level backyard perfect for entertainment! This area features close proximity to Enderly Park, Freedom Drive, NoDa, Plaza Midwood, SouthEnd and minutes from Uptown Charlotte! Enjoy easy access to I-85!

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4417 Roadway Street have any available units?
4417 Roadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 4417 Roadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
4417 Roadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4417 Roadway Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4417 Roadway Street is pet friendly.
Does 4417 Roadway Street offer parking?
No, 4417 Roadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 4417 Roadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4417 Roadway Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4417 Roadway Street have a pool?
No, 4417 Roadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 4417 Roadway Street have accessible units?
No, 4417 Roadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4417 Roadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4417 Roadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4417 Roadway Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4417 Roadway Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Sublet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arlo
1331 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Wendover Gardens
2347 Eastway Drive
Charlotte, NC 28205
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte