Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

435 Worthington Avenue

435 West Worthington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

435 West Worthington Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28203
Wilmore

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful light filled, end unit townhouse/condo in Wilmore - amazing location, 5 min walk to East./West Blvd LYNX Blue Line Station and South Blvd restaurants and entertainment! Greet your Wilmore Walk Condo neighbors from welcoming covered front sitting porch or enjoy privacy in fully fenced back yard/patio with palm trees and azaleas. First floor surface is gorgeous Brazilian red cherry; first floor spaces include open living/dining area, galley kitchen w granite countertops and glass tile backsplash, half bath. Second floor has spacious master bedroom w huge walk-in closet. Second bedroom also has walk-in closet. Bath is accessible from both bedrooms and features beautiful quartz vanity countertop and travertine tile floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Worthington Avenue have any available units?
435 Worthington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 Worthington Avenue have?
Some of 435 Worthington Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Worthington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
435 Worthington Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Worthington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 435 Worthington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 435 Worthington Avenue offer parking?
No, 435 Worthington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 435 Worthington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 435 Worthington Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Worthington Avenue have a pool?
No, 435 Worthington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 435 Worthington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 435 Worthington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Worthington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 435 Worthington Avenue has units with dishwashers.
