435 Worthington Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful light filled, end unit townhouse/condo in Wilmore - amazing location, 5 min walk to East./West Blvd LYNX Blue Line Station and South Blvd restaurants and entertainment! Greet your Wilmore Walk Condo neighbors from welcoming covered front sitting porch or enjoy privacy in fully fenced back yard/patio with palm trees and azaleas. First floor surface is gorgeous Brazilian red cherry; first floor spaces include open living/dining area, galley kitchen w granite countertops and glass tile backsplash, half bath. Second floor has spacious master bedroom w huge walk-in closet. Second bedroom also has walk-in closet. Bath is accessible from both bedrooms and features beautiful quartz vanity countertop and travertine tile floor.