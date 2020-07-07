435 Steel Gardens Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

You must see this beautiful luxury townhome in NODA. Walking distance to everything NODA has to offer. 2 car garage, fenced patio and balcony, extra tall ceilings, modern with plenty of natural light. Stainless steel appliances, granite, breakfast bar, gas range, entertainment center (cabinets) stay. Gas fireplace, dual vanities, two closets in owner's suite. This won't last long!



Cable & Internet included in rent! DVR box, 4 RTA receivers, internet modem, showtime all included!



Utility Saver program for $12/mo (air filters) will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.



Contact us to schedule a showing.