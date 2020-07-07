All apartments in Charlotte
435 Steel Gardens Boulevard

435 Steel Gardens Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

435 Steel Gardens Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

You must see this beautiful luxury townhome in NODA. Walking distance to everything NODA has to offer. 2 car garage, fenced patio and balcony, extra tall ceilings, modern with plenty of natural light. Stainless steel appliances, granite, breakfast bar, gas range, entertainment center (cabinets) stay. Gas fireplace, dual vanities, two closets in owner's suite. This won't last long!

Cable & Internet included in rent! DVR box, 4 RTA receivers, internet modem, showtime all included!

Utility Saver program for $12/mo (air filters) will be added to the lease and paid for by tenant.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard have any available units?
435 Steel Gardens Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard have?
Some of 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
435 Steel Gardens Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard offers parking.
Does 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard have a pool?
No, 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Steel Gardens Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
