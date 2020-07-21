All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 4282 Melrose Club Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
4282 Melrose Club Drive
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

4282 Melrose Club Drive

4282 Melrose Club Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Marshbrooke
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4282 Melrose Club Drive, Charlotte, NC 28105
Marshbrooke

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
3 Bedroom End Unit Townhome - Beautiful Townhome with an end unit in the community of Melrose. The townhome features a spacious living room and dining room with modern grey wood floors throughout! The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a stainless steel stove! Master Suite is on the first floor with the same modern grey hardwood floors throughout, a walk-in closet and an attached master bath. Two more bedrooms with carpet on the second floor fitting a queen-sized bed just right. The home is equipped with washer and dryer connections. Covered patio and great Pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Property is tucked away in the back of the community and feels like a detached home. This home is a guaranteed must-see!

Call us today and schedule a tour!

(RLNE2498755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4282 Melrose Club Drive have any available units?
4282 Melrose Club Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4282 Melrose Club Drive have?
Some of 4282 Melrose Club Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4282 Melrose Club Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4282 Melrose Club Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4282 Melrose Club Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4282 Melrose Club Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4282 Melrose Club Drive offer parking?
No, 4282 Melrose Club Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4282 Melrose Club Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4282 Melrose Club Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4282 Melrose Club Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4282 Melrose Club Drive has a pool.
Does 4282 Melrose Club Drive have accessible units?
No, 4282 Melrose Club Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4282 Melrose Club Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4282 Melrose Club Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maddox South End
2630 South Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Parkwood at Optimist Park
1700 North Brevard Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln
Charlotte, NC 28209
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte