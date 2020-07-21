4282 Melrose Club Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

3 Bedroom End Unit Townhome - Beautiful Townhome with an end unit in the community of Melrose. The townhome features a spacious living room and dining room with modern grey wood floors throughout! The kitchen is equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and a stainless steel stove! Master Suite is on the first floor with the same modern grey hardwood floors throughout, a walk-in closet and an attached master bath. Two more bedrooms with carpet on the second floor fitting a queen-sized bed just right. The home is equipped with washer and dryer connections. Covered patio and great Pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Property is tucked away in the back of the community and feels like a detached home. This home is a guaranteed must-see!



Call us today and schedule a tour!



(RLNE2498755)