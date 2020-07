Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Amazing garden apartment on the future Trolley line in the heart of Elizabeth! Live seconds to dining, shopping, Midwood, Uptown and so much more! These fully renovated bungalow suites feature soaring ceilings, amazing finishes and the charm of yesteryear but all the modern conveniences. Move in ready homes that include all utilities!