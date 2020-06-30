All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

420 New Bern Station Court

420 New Bern Station Court · No Longer Available
Location

420 New Bern Station Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
South End Condo on the Light Rail! - Located in the heart of South End is this beautiful one-bedroom condo! This 3rd-floor condo has an open floor plan and hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel fridge and dishwasher, granite countertops, and beautiful tile backsplash. The large living room leads out to a private balcony. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and a large storage area above the closet, perfect for suitcases, or seasonal decorations. The master bedroom also has an access door for the balcony. Washer and Dryer included.

If you like taking the light rail into work, or just not having to get into your car to get coffee or a bite to eat, this condo is for you!

Call us today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5521754)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 New Bern Station Court have any available units?
420 New Bern Station Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 New Bern Station Court have?
Some of 420 New Bern Station Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 New Bern Station Court currently offering any rent specials?
420 New Bern Station Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 New Bern Station Court pet-friendly?
No, 420 New Bern Station Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 420 New Bern Station Court offer parking?
No, 420 New Bern Station Court does not offer parking.
Does 420 New Bern Station Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 New Bern Station Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 New Bern Station Court have a pool?
No, 420 New Bern Station Court does not have a pool.
Does 420 New Bern Station Court have accessible units?
No, 420 New Bern Station Court does not have accessible units.
Does 420 New Bern Station Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 New Bern Station Court has units with dishwashers.

