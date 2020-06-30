420 New Bern Station Court

Amenities

South End Condo on the Light Rail! - Located in the heart of South End is this beautiful one-bedroom condo! This 3rd-floor condo has an open floor plan and hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen is equipped with a stainless steel fridge and dishwasher, granite countertops, and beautiful tile backsplash. The large living room leads out to a private balcony. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and a large storage area above the closet, perfect for suitcases, or seasonal decorations. The master bedroom also has an access door for the balcony. Washer and Dryer included.



If you like taking the light rail into work, or just not having to get into your car to get coffee or a bite to eat, this condo is for you!



