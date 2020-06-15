All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

418 Wakefield Drive

418 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

418 Wakefield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This great 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Myers Park's Selwyn Village features beautiful refinished hardwoods, and ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths! The bright kitchen has an adjacent walk-in pantry, and the living room features built-in bookcases and cabinetry. Both bedrooms offer nicely-sized closets. Water/sewer, lawn care, trash service and 2 parking spaces are included, and laundry facilities are on site. This fantastic location is within walking distance to desirable schools, Pfeiffer University, and shopping, dining and entertainment at Park Road Shopping Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Wakefield Drive have any available units?
418 Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 418 Wakefield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
418 Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 418 Wakefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 418 Wakefield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 418 Wakefield Drive offers parking.
Does 418 Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 418 Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 418 Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 418 Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 418 Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
