418 Wakefield Drive

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

This great 2-bedroom, 1-bath condo in Myers Park's Selwyn Village features beautiful refinished hardwoods, and ceramic tile in the kitchen and baths! The bright kitchen has an adjacent walk-in pantry, and the living room features built-in bookcases and cabinetry. Both bedrooms offer nicely-sized closets. Water/sewer, lawn care, trash service and 2 parking spaces are included, and laundry facilities are on site. This fantastic location is within walking distance to desirable schools, Pfeiffer University, and shopping, dining and entertainment at Park Road Shopping Center!