Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

4136 Bon Rea Dr Available 05/01/19 South Charlotte - Beautiful & well maintained single family home. This recently updated home has 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths. It is located between the South Park & Ballantyne communities. (Near Read Rd & Colony Rd) It is updated with beautiful wood flooring, natural lighting & great attention detail. The home has a fireplace, screened patio, deck, fenced yard. Attractive community with convenient access to shopping center, malls & restaurants.



(RLNE4836981)