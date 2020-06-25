All apartments in Charlotte
4136 Bon Rea Dr

4136 Bon-Rea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4136 Bon-Rea Drive, Charlotte, NC 28226
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
4136 Bon Rea Dr Available 05/01/19 South Charlotte - Beautiful & well maintained single family home. This recently updated home has 3 bedrooms, 2-1/2 baths. It is located between the South Park & Ballantyne communities. (Near Read Rd & Colony Rd) It is updated with beautiful wood flooring, natural lighting & great attention detail. The home has a fireplace, screened patio, deck, fenced yard. Attractive community with convenient access to shopping center, malls & restaurants.

(RLNE4836981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4136 Bon Rea Dr have any available units?
4136 Bon Rea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4136 Bon Rea Dr have?
Some of 4136 Bon Rea Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4136 Bon Rea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4136 Bon Rea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4136 Bon Rea Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4136 Bon Rea Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4136 Bon Rea Dr offer parking?
No, 4136 Bon Rea Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4136 Bon Rea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4136 Bon Rea Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4136 Bon Rea Dr have a pool?
No, 4136 Bon Rea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4136 Bon Rea Dr have accessible units?
No, 4136 Bon Rea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4136 Bon Rea Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4136 Bon Rea Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
