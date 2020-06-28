All apartments in Charlotte
4125 Dinglewood Avenue
Last updated August 19 2019 at 3:39 PM

4125 Dinglewood Avenue

4125 Dinglewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4125 Dinglewood Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Home offers perfect comfort and convenience. Offering numeorous recent updated features such as:
Modern Contemporary Light Fixtures
Fully Remodeled Kitchen and Bath
Great Large Backyard
And So Much More!

The home itself just underwent a full renovation including to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, heating/air conditioning, flooring, stainless steel appliances, new modern lighting and hardware, granite counter-tops, all new paint inside and out and a washer and dryer included. Perfect home for pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4125 Dinglewood Avenue have any available units?
4125 Dinglewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4125 Dinglewood Avenue have?
Some of 4125 Dinglewood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4125 Dinglewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4125 Dinglewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4125 Dinglewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4125 Dinglewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4125 Dinglewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 4125 Dinglewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4125 Dinglewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4125 Dinglewood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4125 Dinglewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 4125 Dinglewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4125 Dinglewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4125 Dinglewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4125 Dinglewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4125 Dinglewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
