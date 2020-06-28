4125 Dinglewood Avenue

Amenities
This Home offers perfect comfort and convenience. Offering numeorous recent updated features such as:
Modern Contemporary Light Fixtures
Fully Remodeled Kitchen and Bath
Great Large Backyard
And So Much More!
The home itself just underwent a full renovation including to the 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, heating/air conditioning, flooring, stainless steel appliances, new modern lighting and hardware, granite counter-tops, all new paint inside and out and a washer and dryer included. Perfect home for pets.