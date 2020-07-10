4101 Bramwyck Drive

Amenities
4 Bedroom in South Park - (Available July 1st)
Located in the heart of South Park is a beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with all the upgrades. Recently renovated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large great room with woodburning fireplace and built-ins. Upstairs find 4 spacious bedrooms with new carpet. All bathrooms have fresh tile and new vanities. Nice size back deck overlooking the secluded fenced-in yard. Mud room off the kitchen with washer/dryer connections and utility sink. Lots of extra storage.
Pets are Conditional
Central Air & Gas Heat. Tenant responsible for utilities and yard maintenance.
