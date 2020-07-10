All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:23 AM

4101 Bramwyck Drive

4101 Bramwyck Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4101 Bramwyck Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 Bedroom in South Park - (Available July 1st)

Located in the heart of South Park is a beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with all the upgrades. Recently renovated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large great room with woodburning fireplace and built-ins. Upstairs find 4 spacious bedrooms with new carpet. All bathrooms have fresh tile and new vanities. Nice size back deck overlooking the secluded fenced-in yard. Mud room off the kitchen with washer/dryer connections and utility sink. Lots of extra storage.

Pets are Conditional
Central Air & Gas Heat. Tenant responsible for utilities and yard maintenance.

(RLNE4923450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 Bramwyck Drive have any available units?
4101 Bramwyck Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 Bramwyck Drive have?
Some of 4101 Bramwyck Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 Bramwyck Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4101 Bramwyck Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 Bramwyck Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4101 Bramwyck Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4101 Bramwyck Drive offer parking?
No, 4101 Bramwyck Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4101 Bramwyck Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 Bramwyck Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 Bramwyck Drive have a pool?
No, 4101 Bramwyck Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4101 Bramwyck Drive have accessible units?
No, 4101 Bramwyck Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 Bramwyck Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4101 Bramwyck Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
