4101 Bramwyck Drive

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4 Bedroom in South Park - (Available July 1st)



Located in the heart of South Park is a beautiful 4 bed, 2.5 bath home with all the upgrades. Recently renovated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Large great room with woodburning fireplace and built-ins. Upstairs find 4 spacious bedrooms with new carpet. All bathrooms have fresh tile and new vanities. Nice size back deck overlooking the secluded fenced-in yard. Mud room off the kitchen with washer/dryer connections and utility sink. Lots of extra storage.



Pets are Conditional

Central Air & Gas Heat. Tenant responsible for utilities and yard maintenance.



