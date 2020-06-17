All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 20 2020 at 11:10 PM

405 W 7th Street

405 West 7th Street · (704) 201-8042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

405 West 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
Fourth Ward

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1225 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
google fiber
Spacious 2 bedroom unit with a balcony Short distance to Harris Teeter, this unit has been updated with high-end features in the kitchen and bathroom. Heated marble bathroom floors, updated counters and tile back splashes in kitchen & bath. Stainless appliances with Bosch range/oven, Nest Thermostat, updated light fixtures etc. Google Fiber Ready! Only pets under 30lbs will be considered. There is a $75 nonrefundable fee the tenant will have to pay directly to the HOA to move in and and pay again when they move out. They will also have to pay a $500 refundable deposit to the HOA for moving in and out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 W 7th Street have any available units?
405 W 7th Street has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 W 7th Street have?
Some of 405 W 7th Street's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 W 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 W 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 W 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 W 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 405 W 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 W 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 405 W 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 W 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 W 7th Street have a pool?
No, 405 W 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 W 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 405 W 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 W 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 W 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
