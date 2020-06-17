405 W 7th Street

Amenities

Spacious 2 bedroom unit with a balcony Short distance to Harris Teeter, this unit has been updated with high-end features in the kitchen and bathroom. Heated marble bathroom floors, updated counters and tile back splashes in kitchen & bath. Stainless appliances with Bosch range/oven, Nest Thermostat, updated light fixtures etc. Google Fiber Ready! Only pets under 30lbs will be considered. There is a $75 nonrefundable fee the tenant will have to pay directly to the HOA to move in and and pay again when they move out. They will also have to pay a $500 refundable deposit to the HOA for moving in and out.