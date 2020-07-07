All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
405 7th Street
Last updated July 24 2019 at 3:16 AM

405 7th Street

405 East 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

405 East 7th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come enjoy Uptown living in this fantastic 2 BR 1 BA corner unit in Fourth Ward's Park Plaza! Located just across the street from Fourth Ward Park, the condo is within walking distance to Bank of America Stadium, Discovery Place, Blumenthal Performing Arts, shopping, dining and more! The open floor plan is accented by crown molding and wood laminate floors. The kitchen with gas cooking has a breakfast bar with lots of room for stool seating and offers all major appliances! The living room features an ultra modern corner fireplace while the dining space offers upgraded lighting. The bathroom features an extended vanity offering plenty of storage. French doors open to the balcony, also accessible from the master suite. This condo is located in a secured building, with amenities including a shared rooftop terrace and a secured parking garage. Parking includes one reserved space in the parking garage, one pass for the general lot, and one visitor's pass. Pets conditional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 7th Street have any available units?
405 7th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 405 7th Street have?
Some of 405 7th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 7th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 7th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 7th Street is pet friendly.
Does 405 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 405 7th Street offers parking.
Does 405 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 7th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 7th Street have a pool?
No, 405 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 405 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

