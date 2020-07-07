405 7th Street

Amenities

Come enjoy Uptown living in this fantastic 2 BR 1 BA corner unit in Fourth Ward's Park Plaza! Located just across the street from Fourth Ward Park, the condo is within walking distance to Bank of America Stadium, Discovery Place, Blumenthal Performing Arts, shopping, dining and more! The open floor plan is accented by crown molding and wood laminate floors. The kitchen with gas cooking has a breakfast bar with lots of room for stool seating and offers all major appliances! The living room features an ultra modern corner fireplace while the dining space offers upgraded lighting. The bathroom features an extended vanity offering plenty of storage. French doors open to the balcony, also accessible from the master suite. This condo is located in a secured building, with amenities including a shared rooftop terrace and a secured parking garage. Parking includes one reserved space in the parking garage, one pass for the general lot, and one visitor's pass. Pets conditional.