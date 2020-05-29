Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

4007 Rutgers Avenue Available 03/15/20 3 Bedroom House - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home sits on almost 1 acre of land! There is electric heat, and central air. Property is on well water. Carpet throughout and vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space. Bathroom has nice tub/shower combo! Spacious front porch great for relaxing. Conveniently located near many restaurants and shops.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



(RLNE5569968)