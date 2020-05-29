All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

4007 Rutgers Avenue

4007 Rutgers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4007 Rutgers Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28206
Sugaw Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
4007 Rutgers Avenue Available 03/15/20 3 Bedroom House - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home sits on almost 1 acre of land! There is electric heat, and central air. Property is on well water. Carpet throughout and vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen is equipped with a range, refrigerator, dishwasher and lots of cabinet space. Bathroom has nice tub/shower combo! Spacious front porch great for relaxing. Conveniently located near many restaurants and shops.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5569968)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

