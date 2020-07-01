All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:07 PM

4005 Chandler Haven Drive

4005 Chandler Haven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4005 Chandler Haven Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Beautiful house in convenient north Charlotte location close to I-77 and I-485, yet situated on quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by peaceful wooded natural area. Very open, spacious first floor includes kitchen, breakfast bar, breakfast nook, separate dining room and living room. Second floor has huge loft for play or office area, master bedroom w private bath w garden tub/shower and huge walk-in closet. Hallway bath has combination tub/shower and both 2nd and 3rd bedrooms have walk-in closets. 2 car garage has tons of built-ins for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4005 Chandler Haven Drive have any available units?
4005 Chandler Haven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 4005 Chandler Haven Drive have?
Some of 4005 Chandler Haven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4005 Chandler Haven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4005 Chandler Haven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4005 Chandler Haven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4005 Chandler Haven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 4005 Chandler Haven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4005 Chandler Haven Drive offers parking.
Does 4005 Chandler Haven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4005 Chandler Haven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4005 Chandler Haven Drive have a pool?
No, 4005 Chandler Haven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4005 Chandler Haven Drive have accessible units?
No, 4005 Chandler Haven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4005 Chandler Haven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4005 Chandler Haven Drive has units with dishwashers.

