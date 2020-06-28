3940 Glory Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Story home in convenient location close to transportation and uptown! 3 bed 2.5 bath tile floors on main This home has a large great room that opens to a dining area. Sunny breakfast area at the back of the home has french doors onto the patio and is open to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage space and a good size island for extra prep room. Master suite upstairs has vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The master bath is complete with dual vanities and a large soaking tub. Additional bedrooms and guest bath upstairs area ll good size. Enjoy your morning coffee on the rocking chair front porch or the patio out back! NO SECTION 8!