3940 Glory Street, Charlotte, NC 28206 Sugaw Creek
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Story home in convenient location close to transportation and uptown! 3 bed 2.5 bath tile floors on main This home has a large great room that opens to a dining area. Sunny breakfast area at the back of the home has french doors onto the patio and is open to the spacious kitchen. The kitchen features plenty of cabinet storage space and a good size island for extra prep room. Master suite upstairs has vaulted ceilings and a large walk-in closet. The master bath is complete with dual vanities and a large soaking tub. Additional bedrooms and guest bath upstairs area ll good size. Enjoy your morning coffee on the rocking chair front porch or the patio out back! NO SECTION 8!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3940 Glory Street have any available units?
3940 Glory Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3940 Glory Street have?
Some of 3940 Glory Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3940 Glory Street currently offering any rent specials?
3940 Glory Street is not currently offering any rent specials.