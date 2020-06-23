3934 Bristol Dr

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2019-Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom updated brick ranch home in a very private area of Westerly Hills. Open floorpan offers a private suite with separate walk in shower and dual sinks. The other 3 bedrooms are located on their own separate wing of the home with an updated master bathroom. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with an eat-in kitchen overlooking an oversized patio. Large living room features built in book shelves along with a brick fireplace and overlooks the greenway within steps of the front door. Take advantage of this perfect location minutes away from Uptown and Charlotte Airport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
