3934 Bristol Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2019-Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom updated brick ranch home in a very private area of Westerly Hills. Open floorpan offers a private suite with separate walk in shower and dual sinks. The other 3 bedrooms are located on their own separate wing of the home with an updated master bathroom. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with an eat-in kitchen overlooking an oversized patio. Large living room features built in book shelves along with a brick fireplace and overlooks the greenway within steps of the front door. Take advantage of this perfect location minutes away from Uptown and Charlotte Airport.