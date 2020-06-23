All apartments in Charlotte
3934 Bristol Dr

3934 Bristol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3934 Bristol Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Westerly Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 2019-Charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom updated brick ranch home in a very private area of Westerly Hills. Open floorpan offers a private suite with separate walk in shower and dual sinks. The other 3 bedrooms are located on their own separate wing of the home with an updated master bathroom. Modern kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops with an eat-in kitchen overlooking an oversized patio. Large living room features built in book shelves along with a brick fireplace and overlooks the greenway within steps of the front door. Take advantage of this perfect location minutes away from Uptown and Charlotte Airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3934 Bristol Dr have any available units?
3934 Bristol Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3934 Bristol Dr have?
Some of 3934 Bristol Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3934 Bristol Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3934 Bristol Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3934 Bristol Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3934 Bristol Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3934 Bristol Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3934 Bristol Dr does offer parking.
Does 3934 Bristol Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3934 Bristol Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3934 Bristol Dr have a pool?
No, 3934 Bristol Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3934 Bristol Dr have accessible units?
No, 3934 Bristol Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3934 Bristol Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3934 Bristol Dr has units with dishwashers.
