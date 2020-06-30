All apartments in Charlotte
3924 Dunwoody Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:35 PM

3924 Dunwoody Drive

3924 Dunwoody Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3924 Dunwoody Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Windsor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Just Reduced! ***Available Now*** Adorable 4 BR 2 BA split level home with gardening potential,move-in ready for new residents and a great roommate plan. Great floor plan with nice picture window in the livingroom. Sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances,breakfast bar and room for a large dining table. 3 Nice sized BR with full BA. Lower level boasts an awesome rec room space, BR and full BA. Nice patio is off the rec room for outdoor entertaining. Level backyard for outdoor fun. Hurry you have to see this home.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school.Renters insurance required.

High school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy
Middle school: Cochrane Collegiate Academy
Elementary school: Devonshire Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 Dunwoody Drive have any available units?
3924 Dunwoody Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3924 Dunwoody Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3924 Dunwoody Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 Dunwoody Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3924 Dunwoody Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3924 Dunwoody Drive offer parking?
No, 3924 Dunwoody Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3924 Dunwoody Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 Dunwoody Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 Dunwoody Drive have a pool?
No, 3924 Dunwoody Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3924 Dunwoody Drive have accessible units?
No, 3924 Dunwoody Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 Dunwoody Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3924 Dunwoody Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 Dunwoody Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3924 Dunwoody Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

