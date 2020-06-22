3922 Plainview Road

Amenities

Lovely 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home freshly painted with brand new carpet upstairs. The open floor plan features a large living room has a half bathroom off it and views into the breakfast area off the kitchen. Kitchen has, vinly plank flooring, good counter space and cabinet space with the laundry closet, access to the 1 car garage and the door to the back yard. The master suite has a private full bathroom and a walk in closet. 3 spacious secondary bedrooms and a full bathroom finish off the second floor. Relax or entertain in the large back yard with mature trees. Close to everything. For more information contact Prism Properties & Development at 704-628-7096 or visit www.PrismPD.com